Win McNamee / Getty Images

Rep. Ayanna S. Pressley, D-Mass., right, testifies before a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on “The Trump Administration’s Child Separation Policy: Substantiated Allegations of Mistreatment.” with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., far left, and U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., center, July 12 in Washington, D.C.