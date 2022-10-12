Parkland

Nikolas Cruz, a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., who killed 17 people, is seen on a closed-circuit television screen at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Tuesday during the penalty phase of his trial. Cruz will learn his fate in the next few days, when a jury decides between life in prison and execution.

 Giorgio Viera / AFP via Getty Images/TNS

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A defense lawyer on Tuesday urged jurors to spare the life of Nikolas Cruz, the gunman who murdered 14 students and three staff members at a Parkland high school, saying he was “doomed from the womb” because his birth mother drank heavily and smoked crack cocaine while pregnant.

Jurors heard the plea for mercy after nearly three months of trial for Cruz, 24, who last year pleaded guilty to committing Florida’s deadliest school shooting.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.