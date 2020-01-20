A suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a San Antonio bar on Sunday night that left two dead and five injured, according to police.
Kiernan Christopher Williams, 19, was arrested on Monday afternoon and faces capital murder charges.
San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said police received calls of shots fired at Ventura, in the city's popular River Walk area around 8 p.m. after an "altercation" broke out between patrons at the bar.
Police said the shooting was "not a random" incident and believe Williams knew at least one of the victims.
Robert Jay Martinez III, 20, and 25-year-old Alejandro Robles were pronounced dead at the scene. The five injured people were taken to area hospitals and are expected to survive.
McManus said it's unclear if the gunman was aiming at one group or firing "indiscriminately."
There is no threat to the public, he said.