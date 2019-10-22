WASHINGTON — The anonymous writer behind the "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration" op-ed published last year in The New York Times has written a forthcoming tell-all book.
The publisher, Twelve Books, announced Tuesday that the book titled "A Warning" will offer "an unprecedented behind-the-scenes portrait of the Trump presidency." The publisher said the book's author is the same anonymous senior Trump administration official who wrote a Sept. 5, 2018, op-ed that claimed members of the administration were working to counter the president's "ill-informed," "impulsive" and "erratic" instincts and "amorality."
The book, according to the release, is a "shocking, firsthand account of President Trump and his record."
In the essay, which the Times reported was penned by a senior official in the Trump administration, the author wrote of President Donald Trump: "The dilemma — which he does not fully grasp — is that many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations."
"It may be cold comfort in this chaotic era, but Americans should know that there are adults in the room," the author added. "We fully recognize what is happening. And we are trying to do what's right even when Donald Trump won't."
The author also claimed that members of Trump's Cabinet were concerned enough about his "instability" that they discussed invoking the 25th Amendment to begin a complex process to remove him from office.
After the column's publication, Trump furiously tweeted a demand that if "the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once!" White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called the writer a "coward" and demanded that they "do the right thing and resign."
Twelve Books, an imprint of Grand Central Publishing/Hachette Book Group, said that the book slated for released on Nov. 19 will not reveal the author's identity. The publisher also said that the author did not receive advance payment for the book and that if there are royalties from book sales, the author plans on "donating them substantially to nonprofit organizations that focus on government accountability and on supporting those who stand up for the truth in repressive countries around the world."