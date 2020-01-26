WASHINGTON — Businessman and outsider Democratic candidate for president, Andrew Yang, has earned a spot in the upcoming eighth democratic debate in New Hampshire.
To make the stage for the debate on Feb. 7, candidates have to receive at least 5 percent in four Democratic National Committee-approved polls or 7 percent in two early-state polls. Candidates also have to receive at least 225,000 individual contributions. Yang had already met the donor threshold. He earned 7 percent in a national poll from a Washington Post and ABC News poll and 5 percent in a Fox News poll, both released Sunday.
He had received 5 percent in a December NPR/PBS/Marist national poll and 5 percent in an early January Quinnipiac University national poll.
Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren have already qualified. Candidates who come out of the Iowa caucus with at least one pledged delegate to the Democratic convention also automatically qualify for the debate.
The entrepreneur did not qualify for the last debate in Des Moines. He's currently on a 17-day bus tour of Iowa ahead of the Feb. 3 caucus in that state.