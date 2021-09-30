The Broadway musical “Aladdin” canceled its Wednesday night performance due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases.
The cancellation came just one night after the show’s return.
“Through our rigorous testing protocols, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of the Aladdin at the New Amsterdam Theatre,” the show announced on social media. “Because the wellness and safety of our guests, cast and crew are our top priority, tonight’s performance, Wednesday, September 29th, is canceled.”
It was the first Broadway COVID cancellation since shows resumed. Theaters started reopening in June, with many of the bigger musicals coming back earlier this month.
There was no word on who or how many people affiliated with the hit Disney show had been afflicted. Tickets for the performance will be refunded at their point of purchase. The “Aladdin” team intends to provide information about future performances Thursday.
Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth tweeted Wednesday that she had attended the previous night’s show and it left her wanting more.
“Had the best time seeing @aladdin last night,” she wrote. “Thinking I need to audition for the carpet next ...”
The production team announced it putting the genie back in the bottle on Twitter shortly before Wednesday’s show was slated to begin.
“We will continue to provide support to the affected Aladdin company members as they recover,” the statement said.