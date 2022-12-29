ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold spell and plunge in water temperature often mean a death sentence for manatees but those in the Indian River despite harsh environmental conditions and widespread starvation there survived the Christmas freeze without an uptick in the death toll, authorities said.

“After the cold temperatures this past weekend, we are happy to report that we have not documented any carcasses or manatees in distress,” said Michelle Pasawicz, a state biologist stationed at the Florida Power & Light Co. plant along the Indian River in Brevard County, the epicenter of an unprecedented manatee die-off.

