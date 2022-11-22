LOS ANGELES — Jay Leno’s time in the hospital has come to an end, just in time for Thanksgiving.

The former “Tonight Show” host was released from the Grossman Burn Center on Monday, more than a week after he was hospitalized for severe burn injuries.

