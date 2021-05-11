With controversy engulfing the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and major Hollywood players backing away from the embattled organization, NBC announced Monday that it will not air the Golden Globe Awards in 2022.
“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” the network, which has aired the awards show since 1996, said in a statement. “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”
The decision comes as influential studios continued to back away from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, with WarnerMedia joining Netflix and Amazon Studios in cutting ties with the organization until sweeping reforms are enacted.
In a letter sent Sunday to HFPA President Ali Sar, top WarnerMedia executives said the company is putting all activities with the organization on hold, suggesting that its proposed reforms — designed to address a number of issues raised in a Feb. 21 Los Angeles Times investigation — are inadequate both in scope and pace.
With the move, Warner Bros. became the first major studio to distance itself from the HFPA, deepening a crisis for the organization that is threatening both its very existence and the awards show that it has put on for nearly 80 years.
“While we commend the HFPA membership’s approval of the plan to move towards radical reform, we don’t believe the plan goes far enough in addressing the [breadth] of our concerns, nor does your timeline capture the immediate need by which these issues should be addressed,” the company said in its letter. “WarnerMedia Studios and Networks will continue to refrain from direct engagement with the HFPA, including sanctioned press conferences and invitations to cover other industry events with talent, until these changes are implemented. This includes work with HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, Warner Bros. Television, TNT and TBS.”
With movie theaters beginning to reopen, Warner Bros. has a number of potential awards contenders set for release this year, including the sci-fi epic “Dune,” while HBO is a perennial awards powerhouse, having earned seven Globes nominations this year. (In what was widely seen as a snub, the HFPA did not nominate the network’s acclaimed limited series “I Will Destroy You.”)
In its letter to the group, WarnerMedia urged the HFPA to move more quickly to address the lack of Black members in the group, suggesting that its proposed 18-month timetable to add 50 percent more members will not sufficiently alter the makeup in time for the next two years’ Globes ceremonies.
“The currently planned 18-month timeline runs through the 2023 Golden Globes, which means the same voting body will be impacting the next two nomination and voting cycles,” the letter read. “The HFPA cannot accurately reflect the best of our industry until your membership expands to reflect more of the social, cultural and ethnic diversity that exists in the stories we tell and the creators with whom we work.”
Echoing criticisms from Time’s Up and a coalition of publicists that has boycotted the group, as well as blistering statements issued in recent days by A-listers Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo, WarnerMedia blasted the journalists’ association for too often neglecting Black-led projects and for its members asking what the letter called “racially insensitive, sexist and homophobic questions” in its press conferences.
In a notable admission of the role the industry has played in empowering and enabling the HFPA over the years, the letter went on, “For far too long, demands for perks, special favors and unprofessional requests have been made to our teams and to others across the industry. We regret that as an industry, we have complained, but largely tolerated this behavior until now.”
The HFPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did NBC, which airs the Globes and has thus far publicly backed the group’s plans for reform.