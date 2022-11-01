In the months since the U.S. Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion by overturning Roe v. Wade, there have been 10,670 fewer legal abortions in the country, a decline of 6 percent.

A report from the Society of Family Planning, an abortion and contraceptive advocacy group, found 5,270 fewer legal abortions in July and 5,400 fewer in August compared to April. That’s a 6 percent decrease, concentrated in states where abortion is now restricted or banned.

