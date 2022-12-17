Dating apps

Because many people are meeting sex partners online — via sites like Grindr or Snapchat — contact tracers often don’t have much information to go on, just a screen name or a picture.

Heather Meador and Anna Herber-Downey use dating apps on the job — and their boss knows it.

Both are public health nurses employed by Linn County Public Health in eastern Iowa. They’ve learned that dating apps are the most efficient way to inform users that people they previously met on the sites may have exposed them to sexually transmitted infections.

