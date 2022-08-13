Rolling Stones

British rock band The Rolling Stones’ singer Mick Jagger, and guitarists Keith Richards and Ron Wood perform during a concert as part of their “Stones Sixty European Tour,” at the Hippodrome ParisLongchamp in Paris on July 23.

 Bertrand Guay / AFP via Getty Images/TNS

Whether or not you accept the Rolling Stones as “the world’s greatest rock ’n’ roll band” — and at this stage of the game there isn’t any other group of stature even playing that music — they are certainly the world’s most documented. The Beatles, of course, left a considerable film and photographic record, but they broke up in 1970, whereas the septuagenarian Stones have just finished their latest tour, celebrating 60 years in show business. And they have been the subjects (and often producers) of documentary films and series all along the way.

For a time, rock musicians were comfortable with letting cameras follow them around, even if they were not always happy with the results; there was an assumption that this might produce interesting results. The early history of the Stones on film is also a history of the era’s filmmaking, including “Charlie Is My Darling,” shot in black and white on a 1965 tour of Ireland (though not officially released until decades later); Jean-Luc Godard’s “One on One,” portions of which catch the band in the studio taking “Sympathy For the Devil” from an acoustic ballad to Latinesque rager; the brilliant “Gimme Shelter,” Albert and David Maysles and Charlotte Zwerin’s nail in the coffin of the 1960s; Robert Frank and Daniel Seymour’s never-released, uncomfortably revealing, cut-up cinema verité film of the band’s 1972 American tour, whose title may not be written here. (You can find it on YouTube, surprisingly.) These films are not merely about the band, but about their audience and what the audience projected, sometimes unhealthily, upon them.

