You’re not alone if you saw the news of Angela Lansbury’s death last week, at 96, and thought about turning on an episode of “Murder, She Wrote,” the beloved mystery series she starred in from 1984 to 1996 as a writer and amateur detective on the coast of Maine. Or, for that matter, the films “The Manchurian Candidate” (1962) and “Beauty and the Beast” (1991), in which she gave two of her most indelible screen performances — as, respectively, a war hero’s conniving mother and a teapot.

It’s impossible even to scratch the surface of Lansbury’s remarkable film and TV career, to say nothing of her work in the theater, but those and the other six titles collected here are at least a start. We take no responsibility if you wake up singing “Be Our Guest” in the morning, though.

