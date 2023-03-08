Mexico kidnapping

National Guard and military vehicles take part in an operation to transfer two of the four U.S. citizens kidnapped in Mexico’s crime-ridden northeast, back to Brownsville in the U.S., after the other two were found dead, in Matamoros, Tamaulipas state, Mexico, on Tuesday.

 AFP / Getty Images/TNS

MEXICO CITY — Two of four U.S. citizens kidnapped at gunpoint in northern Mexico last week were found dead Tuesday, Mexican authorities said, while two others were rescued after an intense manhunt that renewed U.S. focus on violence south of the border.

The Americans were located Tuesday morning in a small wooden house in a field outside the violent border city of Matamoros, said Irving Barrios Mojica, the attorney general of Tamaulipas state. Mexican authorities detained one suspect, identified only as Jose Guadalupe N., 23, who they said was guarding the house.

