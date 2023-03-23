Denver shooting

Police investigate at East High School in Denver, after a shooting there on Wednesday. Police said a student shot two adult male faculty members.

 Hyoung Chang / The Denver Post/TNS

DENVER — A student at Denver’s East High School shot two administrators Wednesday morning — leaving one critically injured — while the teen was being searched for weapons, police officials said.

Denver police identified the suspect — who was still at large hours after the shooting — as 17-year-old Austin Lyle, who was last seen wearing a green hoodie and is believed to be associated with a 2005 Red Volvo XC90 with Colorado license plate BSCW10.

