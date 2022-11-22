Apple Store crash

Police respond to the Apple Store in Hingham, Mass., where a driver crashed into the building injuring numerous people inside.

 Stuart Cahill / Boston Herald/TNS

BOSTON — At least one person has died and more than a dozen were injured after a driver crashed his car through the glass storefront of a Hingham Apple store during the start of the busy holiday shopping week.

“This morning was an unthinkable morning and people are trying to get through it and process what happened,” Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said at the scene Monday.

