BOSTON — His big payday is still three years away, presumably, but Charlie McAvoy did OK for himself.
McAvoy finalized a three-year deal with the Bruins that carries a $4.9 million average annual value. The pact is backloaded to guarantee him a $7.3 million qualifying offer at the end of the deal. He’ll have two years left of restricted free agency after this deal is done, but the feeling is that this will be a springboard to the longer term, megabucks that players of his ilk command.
“I look at this as nothing but well beyond three years that Charlie’s going to be playing for the Boston Bruins,” GM Don Sweeney said Sunday afternoon after the deal was signed.
TSN’s Bob McKenzie, who first reported the deal, also reported that McAvoy received signing bonus money (i.e. lockout protection) in the first two years of the deal. The first two years will pay him $3.7 million in base salary while he gets $2.5 million in signing bonus the first year and a $1 million bonus his second. The third year is $7.3 million base salary.
“We looked at a lot of different ways to try and get to where we came to,” said Sweeney. “I just think it was finding the common ground that everyone seeks to finalize a deal. It puts Charlie in a situation where he can take this platform and really launch himself to be the player he is and will become, both on and off the ice, incorporating leadership qualities that he exhibits as well. For us, it’s a good compromise, a middle ground, that allows him to take it wherever he’s capable of taking it. And the Bruins will be there when he does.”
There was some talk that McAvoy was seeking a longer term deal, but he expressed nothing but excitement in returning to the fold.
“We landed on where we are and I don’t really think about the hypothetical of ‘what if?’ I’m very happy with where we are right now. I know my family and myself, we all resonate the same thing, that we’re very happy with where we are, with me in front of you guys and me getting to skate today and getting this all behind me,” said McAvoy.
When Zach Werenski signed his three-year, $15 million deal with the Blue Jackets last Monday, it appeared as though the B’s and McAvoy had their template from which to work and that seems to be the case.
“Every player, every contract situation becomes a comparable and we’ll never run from those comparables,” said Sweeney. “When you get into those negotiations, you talk openly where players (compare) and the impact on your own team. It’s a framework that exist and you end up with a similar deal in time frame, but every player and every situation brings context to the discussions.”
McAvoy joined the second group in the B’s training camp practice at Warrior Arena on Sunday.
“I’m just really excited to get back now,” he said. “Not that haven’t been, but now I can focus on my conditioning, my execution and getting back to the best player I can be at the start of the season. We have a lot of motivation this year to win one more game than last year. I don’t want to get too far ahead of myself, but I think we are motivated and I’m just really excited to be back.”
McAvoy wound up missing just the first three days of camp, but it seemed a lot longer to him.
“It was something that was difficult for me,” said McAvoy. “When I see all my teammates here... we all split for the summer and you’re missing everybody and then they’re all back, I just wanted to be a part of it and back with everybody. We have something really special with this group. I missed everybody a lot.”
Since he was rushing into a battered Bruins blueline in the 2017 playoffs, McAvoy has looked very much like the future No. 1 defenseman he was projected to be when he was taken 14th overall in the 2016 draft. He had three assists in the six-game loss to Ottawa that first year, climbing from the third to second to first defense pair in the course of those half dozen games. He’s got 14-46-60 totals in 117 NHL regular season NHL games while being paired primarily with captain Zdeno Chara.
The only concern about McAvoy would be his health. He was limited to 63 games his rookie season because of a heart ailment and then 54 last year due to a concussion and then a foot infection.
“As Don stated, this is an opportunity for me to grow into the player that I can become,” said McAvoy. “Obviously I’ve had a little bit of bad luck as far as injuries go. Some things are out of your control. But I’ve always been fortunate to have the support of the organization through all that, which means a whole lot to me. My goal is to come out and be the best hockey player I can be, to grow into one of the best defensemen hopefully in the league. I feel like the sky’s the limit. I’m going to continue to push myself every single day to grow and be better and do everything I can for this team. I feel like this is a bit of a window here to go and do just that.”