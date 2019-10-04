PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Weymouth, Mass., native Paul Carey has been named captain of the Providence Bruins for the 2019-20 season, the team announced Friday. A fifth-round pick by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2007 NHL Draft, Carey skated in 32 games for Providence last season, recording 22 goals and 11 assists for 33 points.
“Since Paul’s returned, he’s shown an ability to relate to both the young players, as well as his veteran teammates,” said Jay Leach, head coach of the P-Bruins. “He’s got a nice way of bridging the gap. He performs on the ice and has an ability to make plays at crucial times. He’s also able to really relate to younger players, which is what we’re looking for in our captain. Being a leader at this level is a challenge and you have to have players that set a standard. Paul does just that, which made the decision to make him captain a pretty easy one.”
Carey, a forward, has played six seasons in the American Hockey League, scoring 106 goals and adding 136 assists for 242 points in 346 career games.
“It’s an honor to be named captain of this team,” said Carey. “There’s a lot of great players that have worn the ‘C’ here before and I’m just hoping to fill out that sweater. A lot of stuff doesn’t change. I just want to lead by example and show up every day in a high quality way and try to lead these young men.”