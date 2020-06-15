BOSTON — Mayor Martin Walsh is declaring racism a public health crisis and is aiming to transfer $12 million from the police overtime budget to help put his order in motion immediately.
Walsh said Friday there is a “new urgency” to erase racism in the city and added Boston’s budget for the coming year will reallocate roughly 20 percent of the police OT allotment to programs for youth and other needs. That will start with $3 million for the Boston Public Health Commission.
A new task force, chaired by former U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Wayne Budd, will also review police force policies and equity issues in the department.
“And I will be accepting any changes they recommend,” Walsh added. He also defended the force, saying police in the city have been “lifting people up, not locking people up” and are also feeling the pain of racism further exposed by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Police Commissioner William Gross said the city has “come a long way from the old Boston to the new.” But, he stressed, the death of “Mr. Floyd” has him determined to “make sure that type of murder will not happen in Boston.”
Gross added “no matter what, we will protect our city.” He said Boston cops won’t be defensive, and as for the budget cuts to OT, he’s looking for help from others so police don’t need to respond to every call.
“How many hats do you want us to wear?” Gross added when rattling off how his officers must respond to school issues, health calls, mental health issues and other 911 alerts.
Walsh said the declaration is just the first step and it was welcome.
“It’s about time. When thousands are mobilizing to demand our city finally implement reforms to address racism and racial inequities in our systems, city leadership needs to listen and take action,” said City Councilor Andrea Campbell.
Walsh said the cuts to the police overtime account will be split up with $3 million for public health; $2 million for housing security; and $2 million to back minority- and women-owned businesses.
He added that another $2 million will go to violence prevention along with improving food security, immigrant assistance and human rights; $2 million for mental health and $1 million to trauma counseling, aid long-sought by those who’ve lost loved ones to homicides.
City payroll records obtained by the Herald show more than 50 police department employees earned $100,000 or more last year in overtime — with one detective topping out at $179,900 in OT.
Budd will take a lead role and he said it’s time.
“This comes at a very difficult time in our country, which makes the work that we are about to undertake even more important,” said Budd. “You can be assured that we will give the task at hand the first attention and our best efforts, all to the end of assuring the very best the Boston Police Department has to offer and its responsibility of protecting and serving all people of Boston.”