MARLOW — Residents will have their say on an $886,404 proposed budget next week as well as proposals to alter some town positions.
Budget proposal: This year’s proposed budget represents a roughly 20 percent increase — or $150,010 — over the budget voters approved last year.
The increase is driven by a few factors, according to selectboard Chairman Bob Allen. In addition to an increase in insurance costs, the town is looking to hire an assistant administrative assistant to begin training before the current administrative assistant retires in the coming years, he said Friday.
The town also has a candidate for a second part-time police officer who needs to attend the police academy, which also affected the budget, Allen said.
He added that the selectboard was mindful of which articles to include on this year’s warrant and strived to offset the budget increase as best it could.
Other warrant articles: Voters will decide whether to reduce the town’s conservation commission from five members to two; if the appointed term for the emergency management director will be changed from “indefinite” to three years; and if the town treasurer’s compensation will be changed from salary to hourly.
A few articles also call for raising sums for various capital reserve funds.
Contested races: None.
Elections: Tuesday, March 8, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at John D. Perkins Sr. Academy.
Town meeting: Voters will reconvene at John D. Perkins Sr. Academy on Saturday, March 12, at 10 a.m.