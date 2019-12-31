The lengthy case of a Marlborough man charged with animal cruelty for the way he allegedly housed 52 Labrador retrievers that were seized from his home in 2018 finally came to a close in October with a plea deal. John Riggieri agreed to give up ownership of the 51 surviving dogs and a cat. Riggieri had been found guilty of two charges in the case in February, but successfully appealed that verdict, starting the case anew. The final step was the adoption of the animals from the Monadnock Humane Society, which occurred in November.