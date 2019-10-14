About two months of drainage and sewer-main replacement work along Marlboro Street in Keene is scheduled to kick off this week as part of the city's Marlboro Street Rehabilitation Project.
For most of the work's duration, traffic will be reduced to one-way, alternating, with vehicles directed by flaggers, according to a news release from Keene's public works department.
The work will be done by SUR Construction West.
This week, workers plan to put up signs, install manholes and sewer pipe and ready materials and equipment, the release says, noting that disruption of utility service isn't planned at this point.
Water mains are slated to be replaced in the spring.
The city is holding an open house and presentation on the complete streets project, which includes the Marlboro Street corridor, on Tuesday, Oct. 22. It will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the Blastos Room adjacent to the Cheshire Ice Arena at 380 Marlboro St., with the presentation slated for 6-7:30. information is available at http://bit.ly/keeneflyer.
Questions can also be directed to the public works office at 352-6550.