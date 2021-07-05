Nearly 10 percent of restaurants across the country have permanently closed in the past year. The challenges have been many: initial shutdowns last spring, limited capacity for indoor seating, and figuring out how to survive through take-out and delivery.
Owners have found ways to innovate and adapt during this time, not only because of what it meant to their livelihoods, but also what their restaurants mean to their communities.
Local restaurants also provide a sense of home for people, through food and connections with the folks who run it. We wanted to highlight Latino restaurant owners who have weathered, thrived and continued to provide that sense of home for their customers and communities over the past year. As the Latino community in the state grows, we wanted to showcase a handful of Latino-owned restaurants, the cuisines they serve, and the heart behind them.
Through this series, The Flavors of Our Neighbors, we’ll visit Don Quijote, a staple of Caribbean cuisine for 20 years in Manchester, and Casa Blanca, a fourth-generation owned Colombian restaurant serving traditional dishes, from scratch, among others.
This project was developed through a collaboration between leaders of Latino communities in New Hampshire and media partners in The Granite State News Collaborative, including The Sentinel. The stories, audio and video for this project were reported and produced by Daniela Allee of NHPR and Jasmine Torres Allen, Oscar Villacas, Kevin Genao and Esmeldy Angeles of First Gen Multimedia.
En Español:
Casi el 10 por ciento de los restaurantes en el país han cerrado debido a la pandemia. Los desafíos han sido variados desde cierres durante la pasada primavera, capacidad limitada dentro de los negocios hasta adaptarse a las modalidades de pedidos de domicilio.
Los dueños de restaurantes en New Hampshire encontraron maneras para innovar y adaptarse a la nueva realidad creada por la pandemia, no solo por su sustento económico, sino por lo que sus negocios significan para la comunidad.
Entre estos, están los restaurantes latinos, locales que proveen una conexión a casa para muchos, por la comida y por las relaciones con el equipo. En este proyecto queremos resaltar a propietarios Latinos que han sobrevivido la pandemia y cuyos locales continúan siendo lugares esenciales para miembros de la comunidad. Como va creciendo la comunidad latina en New Hampshire, presentaremos algunos restaurantes latinos, los platos que van cambiando el panorama gastronómico del estado y la dedicación detrás de estos.
En esta serie, "Los Sabores de Nuestros Vecinos,” visitaremos a Don Quijote, que por 20 años ha traído los sabores del Caribe a Manchester, y a Casa Blanca, un restaurante Colombiano en Nashua que ha seguido con los platos tradicionales por cuatro generaciones y más.
Este proyecto se desarrolló dentro de una colaboración de líderes de la comunidad latina en New Hampshire y medios de comunicación del Granite State News Collaborative, incluyendo The Sentinel. Este grupo se ha reunido cada dos semanas por un año, trabajando juntos para encontrar nuevas maneras de co-producir, comunicar y aprender el uno del otro. Estas historias, audio y video para el proyecto fueron reportadas y producidas por Daniela Allee de NHPR, y Jasmine Torres Allen, Oscar Villacis y Esmeldy Angeles de First Gen Multimedia.