A local Senate race next year could be a rematch from 2018.

Democrat Jenn Alford-Teaster told The Sentinel recently she'll run again for state Senate to challenge incumbent Republican Ruth Ward in District 8.

District 8 includes the local towns of Acworth, Antrim, Bennington, Langdon, Marlow and Stoddard.

Alford-Teaster, of Sutton, ran against Ward, of Stoddard, in the 2018 midterms as a rookie campaigner, but fell short, losing 12,859 to 12,212.

Ward also plans to run again in 2020, seeking a third term in the Senate, according to her husband, Fred. Ruth Ward was out of the country but is scheduled to return in time for votes in Concord Thursday.

Alford-Teaster said she plans on holding her first fundraiser in October.

Ward, a retired nurse, and Alford-Teaster, a researcher at Dartmouth College, had a lively debate ahead of the 2018 elections, which saw Democrats retake control of both chambers in the Legislature.

