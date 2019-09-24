Keene State 4, Lasell 0 — The Owls extended their winning streak to three games after showing dominance on the field, including two goals from Emmanuel Smith Monday afternoon at Taylor Field in Newton, Mass. Keene State improves to 6-1-0 while Lasell falls to 1-8-0.
The Owls dominated from the start, with Smith scoring the first goal in the 13th minute. He also scored the second goal, chipping a shot over Lasell goalie Chris Tran and into the top right corner. Vance Bates made it 3-0 six minutes later. Dale Dubinsky scored his first of the season for Keene State’s final goal early in the second half.
The Owls return home for a non-conference battle against Clark University Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Dr. Ron Butcher Field.
College women’s golf
Franklin Pierce wins own invitational — Led by three top-10 finishers, Franklin Pierce University took home its third tournament title in as many chances Monday afternoon at the FPU Women’s Fall Invitational, hosted by the Keene Country Club, a par-72, 5,924-yard course. The Ravens downed Southern New Hampshire University and Assumption College.
After the awards ceremony, the team honored its four seniors: Sydney Caron, Taylor Hartley, Rosa Jones and Zoey Yamamoto, plus graduate student Maddie Myers. As a team, FPU shot 627 (+51) for an 11-stroke win in the two-day tournament. Reigning Rookie of the Week Jinnapat Rittawee fired a team-leading 149 (+5) to tie for second place.
The Ravens hit the links next Monday at the Penmen Fall Invitational for their final tuneup before the Northeast-10 Conference Championship.
High school girls’ volleyball
Sunapee 3, Fall Mountain 1 — Coach Michelle Swift said she was pleased with the play of her team despite the loss at home in Langdon. “We’re still working toward maintaining focus for the full match. It’s coming along,” she said. The scores were 25-23, 8-25, 19-25, 14-25.
Sarah Schadler had a strong match, particularly receiving serve and playing defense in the back row. She finished with 10 points, 4 aces, 3 blocks, 6 kills and 7 digs. Amanda Hodgkins was also solid with 4 points, 2 aces, 4 kills, and 5 digs. Mary Ronning had 4 points, 2 blocks and 5 kills. And sophomore setter Maddy Manning had what was definitely her best game yet with 4 points, 2 aces, 5 assists, 1 block and 5 kills, Swift said.
We play next at Stevens on Wednesday.
High school field hockey
ConVal 1, Monadnock 0, OT — In Swanzey Center, freshman Laramie Wilson scored the game-winning goal for the Cougars with three seconds left in overtime.
Conant 6, Newport 3 — Elizabeth Gonyea had four goals, while Teagan Kirby and Bella Hayes also scored. Center back Emily Muilenberg “was the rock star of our defense today,” Coach Jackie Brown said, while Lex Gallagher, Erin Weidner and Chelsea Dupuis also had solid games.
Merrimack 3, Keene 0 — The Blackbirds slipped to 3-3 with the road loss to the Tomahawks. The jayvee team recorded a 4-0 victory. Keene is right back in action Wednesday against Timberlane Regional.
High school boys’ soccer
Mascenic 5, Fall Mountain 1 — The Wildcats had a strong second half, but the Vikings prevailed in a match played in Langdon. Hunter Paquette scored Fall Mountain’s goal with an assist by Eli Gould. Brayden Ring made six saves in goal.