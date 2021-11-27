On the morning of May 24, 1876, the citizens of Keene were startled to learn that businessman Alvin Foster had been found murdered in front of the Washington Street School. A brief news item in the Sentinel the following day began with the headline “Another Murder in Keene.”
Foster’s body was found at about 2 a.m. by a railroad employee returning home from work. He had a small bruise on his head and was lying on his face with a sponge and towel saturated with chloroform wrapped around his head, covering his mouth and nose. The initial suggestion was that he was attacked as part of a robbery and that two assailants may have been involved.
Foster, a respected Keene carpenter, left a wife and child. Some residents believed that he had committed suicide, but a coroner’s jury determined that he had died of suffocation by chloroform. A Massachusetts police detective was brought in to lead the investigation.
The inquiry determined that Foster had been on intimate terms with a “disreputable” woman from Bellows Falls. It was also discovered that the chloroform used in the assault was purchased in Walpole by an unidentified man. Despite these clues, no further progress was made on the case for many months.
A year and a half after Foster’s death, one George Hamilton was arrested for the murder in Louisiana and sent to Keene to stand trial. Hamilton had lived in Keene for a while and had made some suspicious remarks about the case to people in the south. It was soon determined, however, that Hamilton had contrived the entire situation and used the arrest as a means of escaping from Louisiana, where he was suspected of another murder.
An additional 18 months passed before one Frederick Dodge of Vermont was arrested for the murder. The investigation showed that Foster and Dodge had been rivals for the affection of a young widow by the name of Cram who Foster had visited often at a hotel room in Walpole. It was suggested that Foster had been the victim of a lover’s triangle. Dodge was tried for the murder along with Gideon Lee and George Spencer, two men that Dodge supposedly hired to committee the attack. Dodge gave evidence that he was elsewhere on the night of the murder and was acquitted of all charges, as were Gideon and Spencer.
Many local residents still believed that Foster had committed suicide, but a jury returned a verdict declaring that he had died “by suffocation, caused by means of chloroform administered by some person or persons to the jury unknown.” The case of Alvin Foster was never solved.