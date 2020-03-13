Event cancellations or postponements

March 13

CHaD's Battle of the Badges will be played in Manchester, but no spectators allowed.

March 14

Men Who Cook fundraiser by Monadnock Family Services. May be rescheduled.

Solar Fair in Keene, part of Solarize Monadnock campaign, indefinitely postponed. 

March 15

Bluegrass Cafe at United Church of Christ in Keene.

March 21

Destination Imagination tournament at Monadnock Regional Middle/High School in Swanzey.

Guilford Community Church "Sugar on Snow Supper"

March 26

The Keene Sentinel's Trendsetters event at the Keene Country Club. Postponed until a later date.

March 28

Birds of Chicago at the Peterborough Players

April 4

Sneaker Ball at the Keene Family YMCA, postponed until later

Theaters:

Hooker-Dunham Theater and Gallery in Brattleboro is suspending shows through April.

Branch River Theatre in Marlborough is postponing the March performances of "Give 'Em Hell, Harry!"