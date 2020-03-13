Event cancellations or postponements
Don't see yours here? Email news@keenesentinel.com to give us information
March 13
CHaD's Battle of the Badges will be played in Manchester, but no spectators allowed.
March 14
Men Who Cook fundraiser by Monadnock Family Services. May be rescheduled.
Solar Fair in Keene, part of Solarize Monadnock campaign, indefinitely postponed.
March 15
Bluegrass Cafe at United Church of Christ in Keene.
March 21
Destination Imagination tournament at Monadnock Regional Middle/High School in Swanzey.
Guilford Community Church "Sugar on Snow Supper"
March 26
The Keene Sentinel's Trendsetters event at the Keene Country Club. Postponed until a later date.
March 28
Birds of Chicago at the Peterborough Players
April 4
Sneaker Ball at the Keene Family YMCA, postponed until later
Theaters:
Hooker-Dunham Theater and Gallery in Brattleboro is suspending shows through April.
Branch River Theatre in Marlborough is postponing the March performances of "Give 'Em Hell, Harry!"