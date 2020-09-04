Lindsey Masterson, 37, of Peterborough, knew she wanted to forge her own path and create her own company after graduating from the University of New Hampshire in 2004.
She is a self-taught web developer who got a job in the sales department at a print firm in Boston, knowing that the company had no online presence. Masterson saw an opportunity to create one.
One day, she told her mother that they were going to start a business. Masterson says that she wanted her mother to retire from her job working with special needs children, “our parents aren’t getting younger,” she says about her mother’s strenuous job.
Her mother agreed and picked up the camera.
“She’s very artsy and has an eye for it,” says Masterson of her mom, “so I look up to her even though I never really tell her that.”
That was the beginning of Cheetah Design Studios, a web-developing, photo booth and photography business.
Masterson resigned from her job in Boston after having her daughter, Hailey, and started solely working for herself. Eventually, her mother retired altogether, leaving Masterson to take the reins on her own.
“It’s way more fun to be out taking pictures,” she says, “instead of sitting behind a computer, coding.”
She decided to only advertise the photo booth and photography parts of her business, “because it was kind of confusing,” she says. “Brides don’t want to hire a web developer to take pictures at their wedding.”
In addition to a traditional indoor photo booth, she has also built a mobile, outdoor photo booth out of a horse trailer — expanding her brand to be even more accommodating.
Most of her web design clients are small companies from all over, one of which is located in Germany. She credits some of her success to luck but says that her ability to make business with her a “friendly and easy process,” has brought along a lot of customers due to word-of-mouth.
Her business has also been used to help her community, such as giving a percentage of school photo proceeds back to The Well School and Milford High School. She’s also donated photo booth and photography sessions for community events like Peak into Peterborough and The Grapevine’s online auction.
In addition to running her own business, she also helps manage her husband, Patrick Masterson’s landscaping company, Lawn Envy. Calling herself the middle-woman, Masterson says she helps handle customer relationships.
Outside of her already busy work life, Masterson gives her remaining time to a multitude of causes. She is on three different boards — the University of New Hampshire Skiing, Peterborough Women’s Club, and Dublin Cross Country Skiing Club.
“Nordic Skiing is my happy place,” she says.
Masterson started a youth skiing group through Dublin XC and grew its membership from six to 40 members.
“I’m good at getting people to do things,” she says.
Her success came from getting her daughter ready for skiing while she was still at school. Her daughter’s classmates at the Well School in Peterborough became interested enough for many of them to sign up themselves.
She notes the importance of having something do during the long winters in New England.
“You see depression coming out more and more these days,” she says. “These kids, they’re not going home and looking at a screen. They’re outside in the cold and they’re happy and smiling.
“Why wouldn’t I want to surround myself with happy kids?” says Masterson.
Another reason she volunteers a lot of her time to Nordic skiing is that she remembers how important parents and volunteers were for her when she was growing up playing sports. She says she hopes the kids will see how valuable giving back is and that they’ll do the same when they’re older.
Last year, Masterson also started a new tradition of “plogging” in the springtime. “Plogging” originated in Sweden, and it is a combination of jogging and picking up litter. After learning about it, she immediately began organizing a group to join her in picking up trash along Route 101 in Peterborough.
“A lot of people in town know me and my husband, so we got a lot of texts asking us what we were doing,” says Masterson. She says she hopes it will encourage others to join her.
She adds that her daughter, Hailey, is always happy to accompany her in her volunteering endeavors. According to Masterson, she even agreed to help shovel after a heavy snowfall this past November — taking after her mother’s help-without-hesitation attitude.
