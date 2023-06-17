If you’re struggling to deal with all the things you inherited from your parents (and maybe their parents), things you’ve held on to for years, you’re not alone. In fact, as told to me recently by an antiques dealer, there are many, many of us. And we all have the same dilemma: what to do with all that “stuff.”
The answer for some of us is to determine if those items have any real monetary value and then sell them.
Coins and coin collections seem to be at the top of the list of things we unearth in our parents’ possessions. Your first step: Grab a magnifying glass. If the coins are loose, go over them one by one. If the coins are encased in plastic, don’t open the case. Check the date and the details on the coins and go online. You might be surprised at their value (as I recently was to discover that a very tiny gold coin at the bottom of my father’s jewelry box was worth many hundreds of dollars if sold).
Your second step, if you’d like to sell the coins: Find someone you trust. Look for someone local, not an online company. Make two or three calls and describe a few of the coins you have to gauge their reaction and what price they might offer. If you like what you hear, go see them in person. Take pictures on your phone and show them what additional coins you have, but don’t take them all in at once.
There are other things you might unearth in your parents’ possessions that can have value as well: watches, clocks, military medals, magazines, cut glass crystal, silverware, original Fiestaware, fountain pens, tools, first day covers, vinyl records, rotary telephones, luggage, first edition books, etc.
Who knows? You might end up with extra cash to pay your next several electric bills or a month of groceries ... or much more.
Are you being scammed?
We think we would know when we’re being scammed, but would we really?
Financial exploitation of seniors can take many forms, and it’s one of many types of elder abuse.
The exploitation can be as simple as taking cash out of our purse or wallet when we aren’t looking, leaving us to wonder whether we actually had the money.
It can be outright theft of money from our accounts after we’ve given someone our personal information.
It’s fraud when someone forges our signature on documents, causing us to lose money or property, or when someone misuses a power of attorney.
Exploitation can come in the form of pressure, persuasion or coercion when someone talks us into making changes to our finances, a will or an estate plan, or when we’re pushed to pay their bills or buy them things.
The ones who do this to us aren’t necessarily foreigners who manage to get us on the phone and try to wheedle personal information out of us or convince us to buy something. Sometimes the ones who do these things to us are people we trust.
Sometimes it’s a relative, someone we’re dating or even a child or grandchild pretending to act in our best interests. Sometimes it’s a caregiver. The fact that they would steal from us can be shocking to even think about — until they do. Cash, jewelry, income checks taken out of the mailbox, money taken out of our accounts when they discover our PIN ... the list is nearly endless.
One small step to help guard your finances: Do your banking inside the bank so tellers get to know you and your normal habits. Another small step: Make use of a shredder.
But mostly, trust yourself. If you’re suspicious, trust that feeling. If you suspect you’re the victim of financial exploitation in any form, call the police. Don’t wait.
