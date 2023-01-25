The prevailing wisdom for treating obesity in kids used to be “wait and see.” New guidelines released last week turn that advice on its head, recommending early and aggressive treatment to prevent complications such as diabetes and liver disease, which have become far more common in children.

Back in 2007, when the American Academy of Pediatrics first addressed the condition, the medical community did not recognize obesity as a disease, and the treatment options for children were mostly limited to counseling about diet, nutrition and exercise. Today, doctors recognize the issue as urgent because of the potential of damaging, lifelong health consequences. We also have highly effective and safe (albeit sometimes costly) pharmaceutical and surgical interventions that were not available before.

