My 90-something friend is relieved as I help him collect coats. He’s taking a trip somewhere his family can’t follow, he says, but he doesn’t want them to get cold after he leaves. I keep packing even though his story doesn’t make sense, at least not to me.

Gray clouds catch his eye, and he switches gears to the weather. I ask him what else he sees out the window. He dives in and out of his past, joking and smiling along the way. He was quite the ladies’ man, he says with a wink.

