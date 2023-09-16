As people get older, they are more at risk for certain diseases and ailments. But did you know that falls are the leading cause of injury and death in people over 65? A new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined that, on average, 100 older adults died every day from falls in 2021. Over the previous 20 years, age-adjusted death rates have increased each year.

Each year, millions of people are treated in emergency departments across the country for fall injuries. In fact, falling accounts for the most trauma center visits in all ages. A fall can put you at risk of serious injury and can be a sign of another health issue.

