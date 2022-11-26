Feeling sad or hopeless, sleepier than usual and lacking energy in recent weeks? These mood changes could be a sign of seasonal affective disorder (SAD) — a type of depression that recurs each year for about four to five months, most often beginning when the days get shorter in the fall and ending when longer hours of daylight return in the spring and summer.

Sometimes called “winter blues,” the seasonal depression affects about 5 percent of the U.S. population and afflicts women far more often than men, according to the nonprofit group Mental Health America. In some regions, however, the tally is considerably higher. In general, the farther you live from the equator, the greater your risk for winter blues.

