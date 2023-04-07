When I got my home insurance bill and it showed a massive payment for my policy renewal, I actually laughed. I flipped the page over, believing I’d received someone else’s mail by mistake ... probably a neighbor down the street. But when I saw my own name, I wasn’t laughing anymore when I grabbed my calculator and discovered that the new amount was a 45-percent increase over last year.

Still, ever hopeful, I called my insurance company, wondering if someone else’s home had been plugged into my account. No, it hadn’t. The amount listed was indeed for my home, as were the numbers for out buildings, personal property and temporary living expenses.

