LIFE-HEALTH-FLU-TIPS-DA

Nurse Kathryn Webb prepares an influenza vaccine ahead of a press

conference at Dallas County Health and Human Services on Sept. 15.

 Shafkat Anowar / The Dallas Morning News / TNS

DALLAS — After a COVID-19-induced two-year break, influenza seems to be coming back with a vengeance.

It’s difficult to predict just how bad a flu season might be, but U.S. scientists can typically take some clues from Earth’s southern hemisphere, which experiences its winter season in June, July and August. Australia is emerging from its worst flu season in five years, spelling trouble for countries where temperatures are just now dropping.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.