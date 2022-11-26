Just two days ahead of Thanksgiving, Jamal Hinton told fans what they wanted to hear: “To answer all your questions, yes, Thanksgiving year 7 is planned out! See you guys Thursday!” he posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

Fans had been waiting with bated breath for Hinton to confirm his plans for an annual Thanksgiving meal with Wanda Dench — a now 65-year-old grandmother who accidentally texted him six years ago, inviting him to Thanksgiving.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.