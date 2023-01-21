I didn’t rush to create my goals for 2023, but the time has come ...
One year ago I made two goals: to buy weekly food donation cards at the grocery store to give to the food bank; and to continue to pick up weekly groceries for three elderly neighbors. I made it three-quarters of the year on both of those.
Food prices just got too high for me to continue to buy a donation card each week. And picking up groceries for the three elderly ladies was no longer necessary once I introduced them to the food bank. Now I have new goals for 2023.
I’m going to continue with “Growing Stronger,” the free 126-page strength-training book for seniors on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website (cdc.gov). I’ve reprinted new, blank pages for the charts, such as Long-Term Personal Goals and How Fit and Strong Are You Now? I’m just about ready to buy a pair of slightly heavier hand weights. If you decide to start the “Growing Stronger” strength program, ask your doctor first if it’s appropriate for you. And remember: Start slowly, with low weights.
In the tech category, my goal is to successfully set up a personal Wi-Fi hotspot. (A hotspot is letting your phone’s cellular service serve as Wi-Fi.) This desire comes after a day with no power during a storm. No power meant no computer, but I did have cellphone service. Had I been able to set up a hotspot, I would have been able to access the Internet on my tablet. If you decide to try this, be mindful of security.
As a final goal for the year, I’m going to have a banana each and every day. Whether it’s sliced over cereal or put in a smoothie, I’ll get my fiber, magnesium, potassium and vitamins B6 and C ... like it or not.
