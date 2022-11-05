It’s official. Our Social Security increase for 2023 will be 8.7 percent. They say it’s the largest increase in 40 years.

For the average senior, that’s going to mean a $146 monthly increase. Plus we’re getting a small “rebate” on that massive Medicare Part B increase we faced last year when the cost went to $170.10 to pay for Aduhelm, an Alzheimer’s disease drug that was said to cost $56,000 per year. (After facing criticism, manufacturers had to cut the cost in half, down to $28,200.) We’ll now save $5.20 on our Part B premium, with the average monthly deduction being $164.90. The Part B annual deductible will drop to $226, a $7 savings.

