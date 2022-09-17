I learned of a neighborhood group, six seniors, who are trying to keep themselves fed against all odds. They’ve come up with a brilliant plan: At the end of each week they pool whatever foods they have left over and have dinner together. They split the leftovers to take home.

The woman who told me about this talked about a website she discovered where all manner of ingredients could be entered, with the machine scouting the internet for recipes that could be created using those ingredients.

