We’re in our third summer of the COVID pandemic and another winter is coming.
Did any of us imagine, back in the summer of 2020, that the problems would still be with us in 2022? I for one was betting that once the vaccines started coming out, COVID would surely be vanquished. Oh, how wrong I was.
Many of us settled in during that first year of COVID isolation, missing meetings, dinners out and friends. We just didn’t dare go out, even if we had been the first to qualify for the vaccines. We didn’t host family during the holidays, and some of us had ham sandwiches for Thanksgiving dinner.
But it hasn’t been all bad. We learned how to attend meetings and talk to family on Zoom, we checked in with friends by phone and we figured out how to place curbside grocery orders on the computer. During warm weather we took walks and saw outdoor concerts and sometimes even dared to visit certain businesses when they weren’t busy.
Some thoughts on getting through this coming winter: Increase the level of exercise you get. Hunt for interesting YouTube videos of exercise and yoga for seniors. Find ways to address anxiety. Double up on communication with others to avoid isolation. Find a new hobby. Buy a few new houseplants. Splurge on home delivery of groceries now and then, instead of curbside pickup.
What do you think? Can we do it again? Can we make it through another COVID winter?
Getting ready for Medicare open enrollment
Before we know it, that yearly event will be here -— when we have to decide what to do about our Medicare plans between Oct. 15 and Dec. 7 for coverage that will begin Jan. 1.
There are several things we have to consider, such as taking on a prescription drug plan or changing to a new one, or staying with original Medicare or going with an Advantage plan or changing Advantage plans or going back to original Medicare.
What will Social Security look like in 2023? We won’t know the Social Security increase until it is announced in October. There have been guesses that we might receive as much as a 10.5-percent increase, which calculates to $175 for the average beneficiary. The Part B premium will be deducted from that.
We’re likely looking at an 8.5-percent increase in Medicare Advantage and Part D drug plans costs.
Check the costs of your prescriptions over the past three years, because for some of us, that’s where the big-ticket expenses are. Chances are the drug costs have gone up, possibly even significantly. And chances are they’re not coming down.
Two options are worth looking at are GoodRx (www.goodrx.com) and Marc Cuban CostPlus Drug Company (costplusdrugs.com). Both offer discounted prices on prescription drugs. Investigate and see what you think.
When in doubt, look into SHIP, the State Health Insurance Assistance Program, which is in every state, staffed by volunteers who can help you wade through the Medicare information. Call them at 877-839-2675 for the one near you.
