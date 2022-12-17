Researchers must be worried about us. There are hundreds of studies done around the world on the topic of isolated seniors and how it’s bad for our brain and physical health. While we can appreciate their concern, it would be nice if they could all agree on the facts they report.
A Norwegian university has released the results of a report on maintaining brain health and preventing cognitive decline. They’ve concluded, after reviewing 101 other studies, that social activity is important, along with physical exercise and interesting hobbies.
One study praised us for following the COVID rules and staying home and not having face-to-face social activity, saying we mentally weathered our isolation better than any other age group. Another study said that we didn’t do well, that we suffered from sleep disturbances, depression and anxiety.
Another study analyzing information from before and during the pandemic concluded that, yes, there was physical and social isolation, but not digital isolation. In other words, we’ve been online communicating with others.
One serious study looked at 12 possible relationships (friends, neighbors, family and so on) and concluded that being socially isolated made one more susceptible to the common cold.
Yet another study said that it was when the Covid rules were lifted, when we could go to stores and back to our meetings, that our real stress started.
In the U.S., 27 percent of seniors over the age of 60 live alone, as opposed to several other countries where multiple generations live together. One thing researchers need to consider: Some seniors might like the peace and quiet of living alone, might like having control about who comes over and when, and might prefer the independence.
Still, if you sense you don’t get out enough, go. Take a walk. Volunteer to walk a dog at the shelter. Stroll the aisles at the library.
