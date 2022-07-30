Have you heard of Lifeline? Started many years ago to help low-income individuals with their phone costs, it’s been expanded to include Internet at home, offering a $9.25 monthly discount.

That $9.25 savings doesn’t sound like much, but if you’re like me, nowadays, you’re converting every dollar saved into food. That $9.25, for example, could turn into a loaf of bread and a gallon of milk, or even a pound of ground beef, a package of hamburgers buns and most of a can of beans.

For a list of providers by state, go to www.fcc.gov/affordable-connectivity-program-providers. Get more information on the Affordable Connectivity Program at www.fcc.gov/acp or call 877-384-2575.

