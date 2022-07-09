If you’ve been depending on grocery delivery or curbside pickup for the past two years, you might not know this: Many stores are continuing to have seniors-only hours.
I’d tried going to seniors-only hours once two years ago ... but only once. The whole virus/pandemic was so new to us that we assumed that we must shop and stock up for all eventualities, leading to widespread shortages. The crowds that day were so massive that the line went across the front of the store, down the side and to the back. Store personnel were stationed at the door with counters in their hands, only allowing in a set number of shoppers. When I saw a friend coming out, I asked: “What’s it like in there?” The answer: “It’s a nightmare. People are grabbing 10 of everything. Do not go in.”
And I didn’t.
Recent queries among friends who use seniors-only hours indicate that things are much, much better now in terms of crowds. We know that many items are chronically out of stock. We acknowledge that COVID is still around, and we wear masks. We don’t expect much in the way of variety in our diets unless we luck onto a full shelf of food. Many of us, however, haven’t been to a seniors-only hour for a very long time, if ever. We depend on delivery and curbside pickup.
If you’re ready to try seniors-only shopping, call your local grocery and retail stores. While fewer stores are now offering it, some still do. It might be every day before the regular opening, or it might be one or two very early days per week. Take your hand sanitizer and wipe down the cart handles. Wear a mask.
The bonus, I’m told, is that’s when fresh vegetables and fruit are put out, and the overnight stock clerks have loaded the shelves.
