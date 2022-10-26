Regular exercise could amplify the benefits of your next coronavirus vaccination or booster, even if you schedule your shot weeks or months from now, according to a new study of the effects of regular physical activity and vaccines.

The study, which involved almost 200,000 men and women in South Africa, found coronavirus vaccination effectively prevented severe illness in most of them. But it worked best in people who exercised regularly. They wound up about 25-percent less likely to be hospitalized with COVID than sedentary people, although everyone received the same vaccine.

