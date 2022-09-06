I just wanted original Oreo cookies
I found myself the other day
Standing by my cart
While stopping in the cookie aisle
And wondering where to start
Now all I wanted with my milk
Some cookies not too sweet
And I just wanted regular
Plain Oreos to eat
Nabisco had so many types
Like Mint and Carrot Cake
There’s Double Stuff and Toffee Crunch
And others for my break
But I just wanted regular
Not Gluten Free or Java Chip
Not any other treat
I searched the shelves for regular
Not Ginger Bread or Thins
Not Birthday Cake or Fireworks
Or special ones in tins
For I just wanted regular
Strawberry Cheesecake not for me
And Chocolate Crème’s too sweet
There on the shelf, Red Velvet Cream
S’mores and Cookie Dough
And Brownie Batter Oreos
White Fudge there down below
Plain Oreos for me
Again I searched the shelves down low
And there, what did I see
Down in the corner, regular
I spotted in the back
Just one bag left of Oreos
And now, home for my snack
DAN SWETT
Swanzey
