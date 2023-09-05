Woke
I look back in time with a telescope,
through books, newspapers, faces I know,
feel something breathing down my neck.
It whispers, it roars, it hides in plain sight.
Eyes wide open, looking nearby,
after sleepwalking for generations,
listening now to the evening news,
browsing the national photo album,
caste and class cast in black and white.
Forty acres and a mule,
promise withdrawn, within a year,
Slavery, Jim Crow, Trail of Tears,
Pledge of Allegiance, Justice for All,
waking up to what’s still going down.
JEFF STAPLES
Keene
Plight
Often we look past another’s plight
When it’s our own
Somehow it’s even easier
It’s like the trees in front of you
That you don’t see
Or the goodbye from your Mother
That was the final goodbye
We want the world to fit into our tiny compartment
Of what life should be
Then when it’s not
We can either flee or fight
As the psychologists like to advise us
Or we can succumb
Lie flat on our backs on our grassy lawns
Eyes staring into the blue of the day
Breathe
Sail into the deep
And ready ourselves for what’s to come
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Ode to Golf
I think that I shall never see
A thing as ugly as a ball and tee.
The ball struck during each of my rounds
Too often ends up out of bounds.
And it truly is a colossal bore
To constantly cry “Fore, Fore!, FORE!!”
So the gods I dearly thank
When my drives do not shank.
I use an iron from the rough
And pray the shot is not a muff.
But even when I strike it well
I need no prophet to foretell
That the ball is more than apt
To end up buried in a trap.
I dig it out with a mighty hack
Tho’ joy is brief as it rolls back.
And so I clip and chip and slice away
Up and down and through fairway.
Eventually I reach the green
[Often with a word obscene].
I take due care to read the line
Looking for some fateful sign;
Then strike the ball in perfect stance,
And watch it roll ’til it has no chance
The anguish does subside somewhat
When I finally make a tap-in putt.
Sometimes I think I’ve gained control
When a long putt finds the hole.
But then my ego takes a dive
When in the woods with my next drive.
The frustration grows with each stroke
My scorecard becoming a pointless joke.
I play in a foursome, all good men
Who hit good shots … now and then.
We end the day with a batch of drinks
To cheer our “triumphs” on the links.
I may have two, or even three
When the round is triple bogey free.
And to those who concocted the game of golf
We raise a glass and flip them off.
KEN WALTON
Spofford
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like The Keene Sentinel's weekend e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our weekend e-edition on Saturday at 6 a.m. via email.
Would you like to have The Keene Sentinel's weekday e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our Monday through Friday e-edition at 11:30 a.m. via email.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.