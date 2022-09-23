We Have Met the Enemy!
Reflections on a journey through the Soviet Union 1990
Remembering Mikhail Gorbachev 2022
We have met the enemy and they are not us
At least on the surface they seem not to be
Perhaps the reality is that we were once they.
This innocence, this poverty, this oppression
waiting to be born into a golden age.
Was this not America several decades ago?
Depression America
America tried and found wanting
A yet innocent America waiting for a new birth.
Is it not the same with this Glasnost, this Perestroika?
And yet there is a nagging sadness
for the soon to come loss of this rural countryside
these plain subsistent folk,
this polite charming black market boy salesman
who stares detached and nervously to the side
as I hesitate over the tee shirt he offers for sale.
This charming innocent boy who one day, very soon
will hawk and bully and persist,
garnishing wages of electronics, designer clothes, drugs and
the loss perhaps of his very Russian soul.
And yet this Russian road is paved with blood,
oppression, villany, and tears.
More than most, this enemy needs and deserves some golden age,
For their journey, like our own, is really
a journey of the soul.
We have met the enemy and perhaps they are us
Or at need to be what we should ourselves
after all have been.
Perhaps there is a new opportunity ahead for us both
perhaps now together, hand in hand
We may work in solidarity, in Perestroika,
to remake together that golden age
far beyond our common failures.
ARTHUR POPE
Peterborough
If Walls Could Talk
If walls could talk...go back in time
Fish the river of memories that were yours and mine
If walls could talk...then you would see
Four sisters, two brothers and me
One by one..we went on our own
A piece of our heart stayed in this home
We all grew up...who would have thought
If walls could only talk
If walls could talk...go back in time
Fish the river of memories that were yours and mine
If wall could talk...then you would see
Four sisters, two brothers and me
Down the river of memories we will go
Where we wind up...no one knows
Some are vivid...and some are not
If walls could only talk
If walls could talk...go back in time
Fish the river of memories that were yours and mine
If wall could talk...then you would see
Four sisters, two brothers and me
Our lives meander on their own
Seperate paths...seperate rolling stones
Never gave life a second thought
If walls could only talk
If walls could talk...go back in time
Fish the river of memories that were yours and mine
If walls could talk...then you would see
Four sisters, two brothers and me
MARK ARON
Keene
