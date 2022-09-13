To You, Sweet Earth
The newspapers describe the pins and needles we are sticking into
Your heart and lungs,
Deflating you.
You cry out,
Kill a few of us with cancer.
But the death drums beat
Faster and faster.
My caffeinated heart tries to keep pace.
I do not sleep like our technocrats and middle class.
I feel you.
My one pleasure from living in these times is empathy.
I will clutch you to my body until the end when I will die skinny and you
Exhausted.
But won’t it be a relief?
Besides when it drops
Wherever I am
I too will drop
And will kiss you.
CHRISTOPHER AGUDA-BROWN
Keene
Debunked
See!
Right here in my hands!
It’s real!
Touch it!
Smooth and shiny!
Go ahead!
It’s ok!
It’s not what you thought!
What you claimed it was!
What you believed,
When you shouted from your mountain top to others!
Your words started a fire!
And burned many!
Now look!
Let it go!
Tamp it down!
Remember once burned
Twice learned!
Then you’ll know
And knowing
Will free you!
Go ahead.
I’m in the same boat with you
Paddling upstream
It won’t bite!
It will be ok.
But you don’t have to believe me.
One touch!
And see!
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.