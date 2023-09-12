Keene
Good morning to you, Keene!
It’s going to be a beautiful day!
The sun sits high in a brilliant sky,
So, what more is there that one can say?
Good morning to you, Keene!
Your Main Street is the widest paved in all the world!
You’re a city that’s a town, (or is it the other way around?)
With a Square dotted with elm trees and banners unfurled.
It goes without saying, you’re the Elm City and more, For Hollywood chose you for their work in ninety-four ...
You’re the All-American City from days long ago, And the Pumpkin Festival capital for some decades or so.
Good morning to you, Keene!
You’re the heart of the New Hampshire state!
It stands to reason all roads lead to you each season, With mirth by all those who pass through your inviting gate.
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
Who Would Have Thought
Back in the day
When I was young
In the sleepy ’50s and not so sleepy ’60s
Who would have thought
That you’d send your first grader to school in the morning
And in the afternoon he’d come back in a body bag?
Who would have thought that the country I come from
Wouldn’t lift a finger to make sure this kind of thing never happened again?
Who would have thought that you need a license to fish, drive a car, and get married
But not to own a gun?
Who would have thought
That the head of an organized crime family
Would one day become President
And that people would fawn over his bullying ways
As an American to admire and vote for?
Who would have thought that American women in the twenty first century
Would have no rights to their own reproductive bodies
And that their right to vote came after black men?
Who would have thought that schools would ban Of Mice and Men, The Handmaid’s Tale,
1619, The Diary of Anne Frank, the Bluest Eye, even the Bible
Because certain pieces of literature might warp a young person’s mind
And that the first amendment is but a pawn on a narrow minded chess board?
Who would have thought that waving a rainbow flag could get you killed
And that who you are is not your right like other patriotic Americans
And that who you are would be legislated to put you behind bars?
Who would of thought we’d be talking about this in 2023
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
Faith in Forgiveness
Recently I listened to a sermon about forgiveness;
Acquired an insightful book by Desmond & Mpho Tutu-
Explaining the Fourfold Paths of Healing process-
And methods of facilitation they could construe!
What explanation conveys the willingness to pardon?
Must you forget or condone harm inflicted on you?
Our Lesson: All are innately saint and innately sinner;
Forgiveness doesn’t eradicate or excuse fault through-
A system of journalism and exercises of intention, but-
Clinging to anger and bitterness damages your view!
Eliminate the powerful control the perpetrator holds-
Your biological system will improve with much sinew!
When you put in practice the skill of forgiveness-
You’ll release any hold of hostile influence that grew!
ESTHER M. CANTUA
Keene
