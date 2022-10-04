That Old Fence
One day my neighbor said
Can I help you replace that
Old ugly fence?
I stood there for a moment
And I said that may be an
Old ugly fence to you.
But to me it’s a beautiful fence
It’s where my children kicked
Soccer balls and threw
Baseballs. Had birthday parties
Sat on the old swing set and
Ate Doritos and talked about
Their day. Where my grandchildren
Now play
So as I sit here on my deck
With a tear in my eye and
A smile on my face,
I love that beautiful
Old ugly fence.
PATRICIA EGAN
Keene
It’s Time to go
I wonder little hummingbird
Why you are not in flight
With all your friends now flying south
Instead of here tonight
It’s not that I don’t wish to see
You feeding everyday
But summer’s almost gone from here
And here, you cannot stay
For you should really fly down south
Be there with all your friends
Where flowers grow and nectar flows
Not here when summer ends
But be assured that in the spring
When flowers start to bloom
I’ll fill the feeders just for you
And watch from my front room
DAN SWETT
Swanzey
